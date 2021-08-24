Fans of Brad Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ react angrily to claims that the film is a ‘Red Flag Movie.’

The first rule of Fight Club is that you don’t talk about Fight Club, as a Twitter user discovered the hard way.

When writer and filmmaker Sam Perez first came to Twitter to ask a question about the 1999 Brad Pitt picture, he had no idea what he was getting himself into.

“Hey Film Twitter, I got a question,” he tweeted via @HosteenCholo.

We’re all familiar with red flag films like Fight Club and The Joker, but are there any green flag films? What movies have you heard that make you instantly trust or like someone?”

A red flag has long been used as a warning of impending danger. A “red flag movie” in today’s context refers to a person’s liking for a certain film as an indicator of unfavorable underlying character qualities.

Perez sent the seemingly benign tweet with the hopes of igniting a conversation on inspirational and life-affirming films.

However, much of the subsequent debate centered on his categorization of Fight Club as a “red flag” film, which many fans found offensive.

“Remember before Twitter when it was alright to appreciate Fight Club?” wrote video game developer Dave Oshry, who was among several who chastised Perez’s choice of words.

“Interestingly, my red flag is individuals who believe everyone who enjoys Fight Club is part of the fairly small section of its audience that misreads it as a serious call to arms,” wrote David Bailey, a film reviewer and writer.

Justin Whang, a YouTuber, was dismissive of the description, but he did play along with his own example of a green flag film.

The streamer wrote, “We don’t all know red flag flicks like Fight Club and Joker.” “However, in response to your inquiry, Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2.”

Others, such as Mitchell Saltzman, editorial producer at IGN, were less lenient.

“LOL f*** this, Fight Club is one of my favorite films, and if you’re going to judge me only on that, I don’t want anything to do with you,” he wrote. “Get out of here, red flag movies.”

Donald Clarke, a screenwriter, was likewise against the idea.

“No.

There are no such things as “red flag movies,” “red flag books,” or “red flag recordings.” And I speak in this manner. This is a condensed version of the information.