Fans of ‘Black Panther’ demand that those who have been injured be compensated. If Letitia Wright is not vaccinated, she will be replaced.

If reports that Letitia Wright refused to take the COVID vaccine prove to be genuine, fans of the smash Marvel film are asking that she be removed as the protagonist in the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been halted while Wright recovers at home in London following an injury she sustained on the set in Boston in August.

According to the newspaper, director Ryan Coogler has been filming as much material as possible in Wright’s absence in Atlanta for the previous two months, but the shutdown is set to begin at Thanksgiving and run until early 2022.

“Letitia has been rehabilitating in London since September from injuries incurred on the set of Black Panther 2 and anticipates returning to work in early 2022,” a spokesperson for Wright stated. “Letitia respectfully requests that you remember her in your prayers.” After Chadwick Boseman, who played the eponymous character in the first Oscar-winning film, died in August 2020, Wright’s character, Shuri—Black Panther T’Challa’s sister—has apparently been raised to the lead in the sequel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) established rules on November 8 requiring all non-immigrant, non-citizen entrants to submit proof of being properly vaccinated. This could make Wright’s return to the United States difficult. According to The Hollywood Reporter, British actress Guyanese-born Wright is not a US citizen.

With the chance that Wright’s vaccination status—which has yet to be revealed—could cause production complications, fans of the franchise have taken to Twitter in droves to demand a casting change to keep things moving forward.

Representatives from Wright and Disney have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

After uploading a video on social media in late 2020 questioning the safety of the then-upcoming COVID vaccines, screen star Wright received controversy.

“Shut it down and re-cast it,” Daily Beast contributor Wajahat Ali commented in response to the delay. It’s time to put an end to this insanity. Shuri is also a BRILLIANT SCIENTIST who is played by an outspoken anti-vaxxer who believes in bizarre conspiracies. Ridiculous.” Richard Newby, a writer, tweeted, “It’s time to let Letitia Wright go.” “There are a lot of Black actresses that want to play the part and. This is a condensed version of the information.