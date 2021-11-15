Fans of ‘Black Panther’ debate whether Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa should be recast.

The possibility of recasting King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther franchise has sparked a social media debate.

Chadwick Boseman, who died unexpectedly in 2020 at the age of 43, played the beloved character.

The sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is now under production and will be released in November 2022, directed by Ryan Coogler.

T’Challa’s recasting has yet to be formally confirmed by Disney, but producer Nate Moore has put all doubt to rest by saying, “You will not see T’Challa in the MCU 616 universe.”

In the Marvel universe, there is a character named