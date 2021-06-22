Fans of Beyoncé mock Daddy for claiming she “can’t sing,” blasting Jay-Z.

If you come looking for Beyoncé, the BeyHive will find you.

After criticizing Beyoncé Knowles’ singing ability in an interview, rapper Trick Daddy is learning the hard way.

This Monday, the Miami rapper, whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, gave his “unpopular view” on the Clubhouse app.

He went on to say, “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music, and Beyoncé don’t write music.” “Beyoncé is unable to sing.”

He went on to say, “Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York,” implying that Jay-success Z’s is due to New Yorkers’ need for a huge hip-hop star following the death of Biggie Smalls.

“When Biggie died, New York needed a hero,” Trick Daddy explained.

He also slammed Jay-Z, claiming that he has “never achieved the title of greatest rapper alive.”

Trick Daddy’s comments regarding the couple and their talent drew immediate criticism.

“Trick Daddy hasn’t had a hit since 2004, and yet he has the audacity to discuss Beyoncé and Jay-Z. One tweet reads, “Man if you don’t sit your faceless behind down somewhere buddy.”

While another person added: “I forgot Trick Daddy even existed but did somebody leave him in the microwave to long or sum cause ikyfl. like sir in 15 years no one will barley if even remember you at all worry about that instead of two people leaps and bounds more talented and successful than you.”

The rapper’s Instagram has now been swarmed by the BeyHive, who are commenting millions of bee emojis on all of his posts.

