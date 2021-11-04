Fans hail Chadwick Boseman’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ tribute as ‘A Beautiful Dedication.’

Fans of the film have praised Netflix’s homage to the late Chadwick Boseman in the new film The Harder They Fall on social media.

The Western portrays an outlaw seeking vengeance on an old foe, with an all-Black ensemble of principal performers.

Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, RJ Cyler, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, and Deon Cole are among the ensemble cast members.

Film lovers are praising a scene in the movie for its touching homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43, following a long battle with colon cancer.

The unexpected death of the Black Panther star sent shockwaves around the world, and Hollywood is still suffering from the tragedy.

The actor’s name appears on a train carrying one of the characters in The Harder They Fall.

Idris Elba’s character Rufus Buck is on a train early in the film, and the letters “C.A.B.” are visible. The actor’s full name is Chadwick Aaron Boseman, and these are his initials.

Later on, a picture of a moving train reveals the name C.A. BOSEMAN painted on the side.

Fans of the late actor have been thanking Netflix for the sweet homage, but it has been a bittersweet moment for them.

Our favorite information from #TheHarderTheyFall is that the train is named after Chadwick Aaron Boseman. "What an appropriate tribute to a king." Chadwick Boseman, may you rest in strength and peace. One tweet states, "#WakandaForever."

“A great dedication to a fabulous performer,” one person remarked.

Chadwick Aaron Boseman's train is named after him in #TheHarderTheyFall

Another added, “What a fantastic way to remember his legacy, Chadwick is still with us.”

In a voiceover recorded before his death, Boseman also made a posthumous appearance in Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney + earlier this year.

Bryan Andrews, who directed the series despite being seriously ill, was praised for his professionalism and passion while working on it.

