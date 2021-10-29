Fans demand that Lady Gaga win an Oscar for her performance in “House of Gucci” based solely on the trailer.

Because of its fantastic ensemble and shocking true narrative, House of Gucci is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Not to mention filmmaker Ridley Scott, whose filmography includes Blade Runner, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, and The Last Duel.

The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed is a true-crime drama based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons, and Al Pacino star as members of the Gucci family and their allies, respectively.

Lady Gaga’s portrayal as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani is the highlight of the second official trailer, which was just published, and many of her fans are already pushing for her to win best actress at the 2022 Oscars.

House of Gucci depicts the aftermath of Maurizio Gucci’s—the design house’s founder, played by Driver—murder by his ex-wife Reggiani in 1995.

The singing-songwriting-acting sensation looks to grasp the Italian dialect in the trailer, which she has shared across her social media channels. The 35-year-old was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta and both of her parents are of Italian origin, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch.

“I subscribe to unusual penalties,” Reggiani declares in the video as he plots the demise of the Gucci dynasty.

Reggiani was found guilty of hiring a hitman to assassinate her ex-husband. She was sentenced to 29 years in jail in 1998 and served 18 of them.

“A new trailer, sweeties [kiss emoji]#HouseOfGucci – exclusively in theaters this Thanksgiving,” Gaga wrote on Twitter, sharing the trailer with her 83.8 million Twitter followers.

Fans reacted positively to the post, praising her performance and claiming it deserved an Oscar nomination.

“OH MY GOD THE OSCAR IS FOR YOU,” one fan remarked, while another added, “Get some room on your mantle ready mama!”

I CAN SEE THE OSCAR IN YOUR HANDS IMMEDIATELY.

THE OSCAR IS FOR YOU, OH MY GOD.

