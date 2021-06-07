Fans compare Zendaya’s “Lola Bunny” to Kath Soucie, the original “Space Jam” voice.

Zendaya voices the much-loved Lola Bunny character in a new Space Jam: A New Legacy clip, but many aren’t persuaded about the voice match.

Fans of the Euphoria actress have reacted to the reboot’s latest clip, which includes the revamped Lola Bunny speaking for the first time.

Zendaya’s version of Lola’s voice drew so much attention that her name became a hot Twitter topic on Sunday.

Lola Bunny says in the video, “It’s so cute to see them bicker when everyone knows this is Lola’s team.” On July 16, the film will be released.

LeBron James is followed by Space Jam: A New Legacy on an ep