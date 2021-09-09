Fans Can’t Get Enough of BTS’s Dance Moves From Their ‘Butter’ Remix Video

BTS, a Korean boy band, has debuted a new performance video for their latest remix of “Butter,” which features American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday, the video was uploaded on BTS’s official YouTube channel.

The video transitions to the “3J,” BTS members J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, who dance to the rapper’s section of the performance.

BTS fans, also known as the “ARMY,” have lauded the trio’s “smooth” and “dangerous” dance movements on Twitter, praising the choreography and focusing on their facial motions.

“3J BEST SUB-UNIT,” remarked user @parkjiminfiles, sharing a snippet from the video. #JIMIN #JUNGKOOK #JHOPE #3JIsBack #BTS Butter #3JComesToDominateWithHisDance #withAmazingMegan #ToHotGirlCoach.” At the time of publication, the video had approximately 300,000 views after being posted by @jimintoday__.

“I can’t stop watching this portion, their motions are so damn fluid, wow #3Jisback #BTS Butter,” wrote user @taeskoshy in a tweet about the same footage.

"The dangerous trio, I loved their dance, they really did it, they have extraordinary flexibility in dancing and their synchronization is so beautiful

Dance Moves by BTS

Here are the moves that fans have been raving about in the new performance of BTS’s “Butter” remix tune.

The ‘Mannequin’ is a type of mannequin that is used to

“3J Domino Turn Like a cool mannequin,” tweeted user @LomuMolin, who shared a video of the three doing a robotic-style sequence.

“Jimin wowwww A vast range of upper body movements, including knees with wonderful steps like staccato,” user @LomuMolin posted alongside a close-up of Jimin dancing before breaking into the mannequin-style dance.

The user continued, “WorldBestDancerJimin VocalkingJimin ModestKingJimin DanceDirectorTeacherJimin 3JDanceKings #BTS #Jimins.” At the time of publication, the video had approximately 2,000 views.

“OH MY GOD PARK JIMIN #BTS Butter,” user @daily95jimin tweeted, posting a collage of photographs depicting numerous gestures by Jimin in the video. At the time of reporting, the post had over 2,000 likes.

Like a cool mannequin photo, 3J Domino Turn

twitter.com/klXgjsXA2p

sumusejll (@LomuMolin) (@LomuMolin) (@LomuMolin) (@Lomu September.