Fans aren’t impressed with Camilla Cabello’s new song, which she debuted on Normani’s release day.

Camilla Cabello is facing backlash after announcing a new single just hours before her ex-bandmate Normani’s new single was released.

Late Thursday, the former Fifth Harmony member debuted a new song titled “Don’t Go Yet,” which will be released on July 23.

Normani’s highly anticipated new single “Wild Song” with Cardi B was released on Friday morning.

Many fans are criticizing Cabello for “outshining” Normani, claiming that Normani should have her moment with her new song without having to compete with her old bandmate.

"How come you couldn't give normani her time?" reads one tweet, while another adds, "You couldn't wait for Normani to shine, could you?"

Couldn’t you just wait for Normani to shine?

“Not camila annoucing her single on normani day…,” reads another tweet with almost 1500 likes.

Something isn’t quite right.”

Not Camila Cabello announcing her single on National Day…

Something about this photo isn’t quite right.

“Leave it to Camila Cabello to try to make an announcement only hours before Normani’s release. Another person stated, “She might have revealed that early next week.”

It’s typical of Camila Cabello to try to make an announcement a few hours before Normani’s release. She could have made the announcement as early as next week.

“Why is Camila taunting when Normani just returned?” wondered another.

Why is Camila mocking when Normani has just returned?

After becoming famous together on The X Factor, the two are no longer together, and there has been friction between them over Cabello’s earlier tweets.

Cabello issued an apology in 2019 after past racist and xenophobic statements surfaced.

Cabello stated on Twitter and Instagram Stories, “When I was younger, I used language that I’m profoundly ashamed of and will regret forever.” “I was illiterate and stupid, and once I learned the history, weight, and actual meaning of this heinous language, I was terribly mortified to have ever uttered it.”

“I would never purposely injure somebody, and I regret it,” she stated at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.