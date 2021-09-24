Fans are outraged with Christ Pratt’s Super Mario casting, which has sparked a wave of memes and jokes.

Chris Pratt, it’s me! The news that Chris Pratt will play Super Mario in a planned version of the popular video game has thrown the internet into a frenzy this morning.

The feature film based on the game features an unusually A-list ensemble, with Charlie Day scheduled to voice Luigi and Anya Taylor Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) set to play Princess Peach.

Bowser will be voiced by Jack Black, Donkey Kong will be played by Seth Rogen, and Toad will be played by Keegan-Michael Key in the film, which will be released in December 2022.

Pratt announced the news on Instagram, joking with fans, “It’s-a me, Mario!”

“That is not the voice; you will have to wait to hear the voice,” he promised his admirers, adding that “we have been working hard at it.”

He remarked, “I’m incredibly excited to reveal that I’m going to be the voice of the video game that I always wanted to play as a youngster.” “Dreams really do come true.”

The casting decisions were chosen because each actor selected was able to portray the unique spirit of their famous roles, according to Nintendo’s surprise statement.

According to Variety, producer Chris Meledandri said, “Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date.”

The news of the ensemble has sparked a slew of memes, with moviegoers joking about the A-listers involved, what Pratt will be like as Mario, and the fact that there are no real Italians in the cast.

“Everyone wants the year 2021 to end, but the year 2022 has already been cursed,” writer Benjamin Law said.

Benjamin Law is a lawyer. 23 September 2021

Another remarked, “Imagine how powerful this could have been for Italians,” above a photo of Robert Di Nero and Al Pacino.

twitter.com/omQ424cNAS

September 23, 2021 — Mister Comics

