Fans are outraged by Phoebe Bridgers’ 120-second appearance on Taylor Swift’s “Nothing New.”

Taylor’s version of Red (Taylor’s Version) is out today, and it’s like an Avengers: Endgame of mid-tempo singer-songwriters with guitars and loads of (commercially viable) feelings.

Taylor Swift collaborated on the album with Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Ed Sheeran, and Chris Stapleton, among others.

However, it is a duet between Swift and another girl that has piqued the interest of fans. “Nothing New” is one of the previously unheard “From the Vault” tracks on the album, and it features Phoebe Bridgers, a skeleton-suited singer-songwriter.

A feature segment on a song is usually around 30-45 seconds long. That’s how much time Kendrick Lamar spends on his “Bad Blood” collaboration with Tay-Tay (in what is the strangest pairing since Andy Samberg married Joanna Newsom.) On “Nothing New,” Phoebe Bridgers has a lot more to do than on a typical “feat.” The performer is given a full 120 seconds, or almost half of the song’s duration.

“I was 18 when red came out,” Bridgers tweeted in celebration of the release. “How can this be true?” Bridgers is currently an obsession of a certain sensitive and extremely online subset of Gen Z, and this has sparked a lot of buzz on social media.

Hearing Phoebe Bridgers' lyric on Taylor Swift's new album is like hearing your team score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, except for folks who want to look hip for their therapy appointments— Ron Iver (@ronnui_) is a Twitter user. 12 November 2021 "Hearing Phoebe Bridgers receive her own line on the new Taylor Swift album is like seeing your team score a touchdown at the Super Bowl, except for those who attempt to dress cool for their therapy appointment," one Twitter user said. Another tweet gently mocked Swift and Bridges fans by repurposing a classic Tumblr image of fashionable teens posed against a wall and captioning it "happy taylor swift ft. phoebe bridgers day to those who celebrate," which repurposed a classic Tumblr image of fashionable teens posed against a wall but put them all in Swift merchandise and captioned it "happy taylor swift ft. pho Other fans were ecstatic at the amount of time Bridgers had been given on the tune. "phoebe bridgers didn't get," one person wrote.