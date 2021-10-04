Fans are moved by Tony Bennett’s recognition of Lady Gaga in the midst of her Alzheimer’s battle.

As the pair meet for another duet, Lady Gaga expressed her delight at Tony Bennett addressing her by name for the first time “in a long time.”

The two originally collaborated on their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek, and they’ve reunited for Bennett’s final album, Love For Sale.

The musical legend, who is 95 years old, has been battling Alzheimer’s disease, and a 60 Minutes documentary aired this weekend on CBS that detailed his battle with the disease as well as footage from his final performances at Radio City Music Hall this summer.

Lady Gaga claimed that even though Bennett is dealing with health issues, he still knows what to do when the music starts playing.

“Something occurs to him when that song starts playing. He’s well-aware of what he’s doing. And for me, the most important thing is to make sure I don’t get in the way of that,” the Chromatica singer told CBS.

The presentation featured footage from Bennett’s 95th birthday Radio City concert, during which he introduced Gaga mid-show by shouting, “Woah, Lady Gaga!”

Bennett added, as the pop star spun on stage, “I like that, do it again.”

Tony Bennett welcomes Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall, calling her by name for the first time in “a long time.” pic.twitter.com/Ff7jQhiH6Y

October 4, 2021 — LadyGagaNow (@gagaimages)

“That was the first time Tony spoke my name in a long time,” Gaga told Anderson Cooper.

“I had to maintain my composure because we had a sold-out event and I had a job to do. But I’ll tell you, my friend saw me when I stepped out on the stage and he said, ‘It’s Lady Gaga.’ And that was a one-of-a-kind occasion.”

The poignant scene has gone viral on social media, with admirers congratulating the two performers on their wonderful moment.

One fan tweeted, “She was so pure and delighted when he said her name.”

“She’s so joyful, and he recognized her right away and appeared overjoyed to see her,” one person commented. They’re similar to a father and a daughter.”

“I’m feeling this all the way to my soul,” said another.

Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, claimed that with her husband’s Alzheimer’s disease, “every day is different.”

“Thank you, he recognizes me. This is a condensed version of the information.