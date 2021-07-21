Fans are left “floating” by a new Kanye West song as the album’s release date approaches.

Fans of Kanye West are ecstatic to learn that his highly anticipated new album, Donda, will be released this Friday (July 23).

The news was made via an advertisement for Beats By Dre that ran during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The commercial teased a track called “No Child Left Behind,” which featured Sha’Carri Richardson, a track and field sprinter who was recently barred from the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.

The teaser features a fragment of the gospel-style tune “He’s done marvels on me,” which is already lodged in the brains of fans.

One tweet reads, “this Kanye snippet have me floating all over my bedroom rn.”

“This Kanye record is going to be ALBUM OF THE YEAR MAN AND HE GOT TIME,” said another.

“Me attempting to sleep after hearing Kanye’s snippet,” one laughed.

“SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON WAS IN KANYE’S MUSIC VIDEO! Another fan commented, “ITS YE SZN.”

“This is the best Kanye West album launch since Yeezus,” another tweet reads.

“30 seconds of that new Kanye got me feeling good,” one person said.

“That Kanye snippet sounds awesome!!,” musician Madeon said. It reminded me a little of the finale of Borealis, and it gave me a lot of wonderful vibes.”

Richardson also posted the commercial to Instagram, teasing the album’s debut on Friday.

“Life will have its ups and downs, but it’s crucial to remember that. This is a condensed version of the information.