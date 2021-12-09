Fans are heartbroken by the sudden death of Sweet Beaver, who was known for sleeping with ‘Blankeys.’

When you think of a rescue pet, beavers aren’t the first thing that springs to mind. They have a biting force of roughly 180 pounds per square inch, and they will use it. While they’re not inherently harmful outside of a threat, they’re unlawful to own unless they’ve been rescued and rehabilitated by an animal rescue. This was the situation with “JB,” a Kentucky beaver who became known as “the beaver that slept with blankets.”

Bats, skunks, and beavers are among the wild animals taken in by Second Chances, which was formed in 2009 by licensed wildlife rehabilitator Brigette Brouillard. The creatures are “cared for until they are ready to be released back into their native surroundings,” according to their website. This means they can mend by being kept in confines that are similar to their natural habitat. Before being released into protected regions, they learn vital survival skills there. They become a permanent feature of the rescue for some, such as JB.

“‘JB’ stands for Justin Beaver,” according to the website. “What a rambunctious beaver he is!” He is living with our center director while we seek funding to build him a spacious outdoor cage with his own pond. He likes to chew on the doors, walls, and baseboards in her house.” “He makes dams out of things he finds around the house, such as magazines, a recycle container, a laptop computer, stuffed animals, shoes, rugs, and socks. He constructs them around the doors, the dishwasher, and the refrigerator. Sweet potatoes, apples, white birch, willow, and kale are among his favorite foods. He likes to float around in the bathtub while swimming. With a large wad of baby blanket in his mouth, he falls asleep.” JB and his lovely blanket habit were recently featured in a video by Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, which was tweeted by The Dodo.

Brouillard remarked in the video, “All of the blankeys have little suckle marks on them.” Many people were touched by the beaver, whose presence gifted children with instructive visits (as well as his adorable antics). Brouillard announced his death on Instagram just a day before The Dodo debuted JB’s video.

“Our angelic JB has earned his wings.” The caption reads, “He will always be cherished and never forgotten.”

“Rodent” was the cause of death for the adored beaver. This is a condensed version of the information.