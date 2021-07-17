Fans are ecstatic over Jimin’s BTS stage name reveal on Jimmy Fallon.

BTS always creates a commotion when they appear on American television, and they did it again on Tuesday night when Jimin talked about stage names with Jimmy Fallon.

The singer, whose real name is Park Jimin, and his bandmates performed their new song “Permission to Dance” on The Tonight Show and sat down for an interview.

Jimin, who recently wowed fans by ditching his bangs for a neat, coiffed haircut at Muster Sowoozoo, the band’s eighth anniversary webcast, confessed that when BTS first started out, he intended to go by a much sweeter stage name.

Fallon asked the pop artist, “Is it true that you almost opted to go with Baby J?” “Was there anything else in the running?”

Jimin responded in Korean, saying, “Yeah.” So I had both Baby J and Baby G as options, but saying, “Hi, my name is Baby J,” seemed incredibly strange.

“So I just went ahead and used my own name.”

The incident has gone viral, and BTS fans, commonly known as the ARMY, are loving it. One tweet states, “Jimin saying ‘baby J’ is serotonin.” Another fan claimed that they were looping the singer repeating “baby j.”

“Jimin says ‘hi!’” said another. From now on, ‘I’m Baby J’ will be my favorite video.”

The band was on Fallon’s show as part of a two-day takeover event to perform their single “Permission To Dance” on television for the first time.

The video for the English-language music is set in a desert and features the BTS members dressed in cowboy hats and boots, leather pants, denim, and a plethora of fringe shirts.

Ed Sheeran was a co-writer of the song. This is a condensed version of the information.