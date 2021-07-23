Fans are ecstatic about Kanye West and Jay-‘Donda’ Z’s reunion.

For the first time in years, Kanye West and Jay-Z collaborated again on West’s highly anticipated new album Donda.

On Thursday, West debuted his tenth studio album at a sold-out listening party in Atlanta, Georgia, with a surprise appearance from Hova—and the reaction has been emotional and jubilant.

Since their appearance on Drake’s “Pop Style” in 2016, this is the first time the two have collaborated. They collaborated on a duet album, Watch The Throne, and went on tour together in 2011.

Jay-closing Z’s stanza on Donda makes an allusion to Kanye West’s support for Donald Trump.

Jay-Z raps, “I told him to stop wearing that red cap, we’re heading home.”

He then goes on to say that the couple may have patched up their relationship after years of reports of a rupture.

“This might be the Throne’s comeback. Like Moses and Jesus, Hova and Yeezus.”

The reunion has delighted the duo’s fans, who have taken to social media to express their delight at the new collaboration.

“In 2021, there will be an entire Jay Z and Kanye West tune. The status quo has been restored. One tweet claimed, “The pandemic is over.”

Another ecstatic fan referred to the reunion as “history.”

“KANYE WEST X JAY Z WENT OFF ON THIS,” says another emotional reply.

“Kanye West and Jay Z collab in 2021…..this can’t be,” someone another said.

“JAY Z AND KANYE ARE FRIENDS AGAIN,” another admirer remarked.

“Bro, hearing Kanye West and Jay Z collaborate on a song in 2021 is f****** awesome. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more legitimate,” remarked another.