Fans are ecstatic about Chris Evans’ Instagram DM to Lizzo.

Lizzo’s admirers are hoping that Chris Evans and Lizzo will be the next celebrity power couple.

In recent months, the two have exchanged countless lighthearted private messages, which the artist Lizzo has released on her TikTok account.

Evans responded to her most recent video, in which she “announced” that the couple was expecting a child; however, the timing of his answer has caused people to suspect that their relationship is more than just flirtation.

What’s up with Lizzo and Chris Evans these days?

Lizzo revealed a secret to her fans and made a serious declaration in a TikTok video last week. Lizzo developed a new video with Captain America: The First Avenger music playing in the background in response to a fan comment indicating they knew Lizzo was pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.

Lizzo went on to add that she and the baby’s father had tried to keep the pregnancy discreet and intimate, but she was actually sucking it [her stomach]in and was expecting a “little America.”

On TikTok, the video received over 2.9 million likes, and Chris Evans even responded to the news in Lizzo’s Instagram DMs.

@lizzo

London Music Works’ Captain America (from “Captain America: The First Avenger”)

Lizzo mimes “All the rumors are true” and writes “I’ve acquired the child support bag” in her most recent TikTok video. She then posts a screenshot of her conversation with Captain America. “Hello!” he said to her. “Just found out about our little bundle of joy,” she wrote, adding a sobbing laughing emoji and the words, “my mother will be very thrilled lol.”

She followed up with a screenshot of Chris saying, “Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol.”

“OMG YALL—HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!” Lizzo captioned the video beside it. WE SUCCESSED! NOW YOU GUYS HAVE TO NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT ARE YALL GOING TO NAME MY BABY?!?”

Why Are Fans So Excited About the DM?

While the Instagram discussion may have been humorous, Lizzo’s admirers were eager to point out a little detail that could hint a love undertone.

