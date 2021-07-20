Fans are ecstatic about Bridget Moynahan filming the ‘SATC’ reboot.

Bridget Moynahan was recently spotted in New York City filming scenes for the Sex and the City reboot, which has sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

The Natasha star is best known for her role as Big’s (Chris Noth) first wife, as well as for publicly shaming Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) over their romance.

The actress may be seen filming scenes in Soho for the highly awaited HBO Max sequel series, And Just Like That.

With her famous “I’m sorry” monologue from the Season 3 episode “What Goes Around Comes Around,” the character is remembered for putting Carrie in her place.

Carrie ambushes Natasha at lunch to confess for the affair, but she responds by apologizing for herself in a stunning takedown.

“Yes, I’m sorry for everything. I’m sorry he moved to Paris and fell head over heels in love with me. I’m sorry we got married in the first place. Natasha tells the other woman, “I’m sorry he cheated on me with you, and I’m sorry I pretended to ignore it for as long as I did.”

“I apologize for finding you in my apartment, falling down the stairs, and breaking my tooth. I’m sorry that this tooth is still a different color than this tooth after a lot of unpleasant dental surgery. Finally, I apologize for making you feel compelled to come down here. You’ve now ruined not only my marriage, but also my lunch.”

Fans are eager to see what happens when Carrie and Natasha cross paths again in And Just Like That, given that this was their final encounter.

One ecstatic tweet reads, “I hope that in AND JUST LIKE THAT Natasha’s tooth is finally the same color as her other teeth.”

Evan Ross Katz, a pop culture writer, expressed his joy about Natasha’s comeback on Instagram.

“Natasha is roy. al. ty. roy. al. ty. roy. al. ty. roy. al. ty. roy. al. t What could she be up to now, ten years into Carrie and Big’s marriage?,” he speculated.

