Fans are divided over Travis Tritt’s concert cancellations due to COVID policies.

Travis Tritt’s controversial decision to cancel shows on his upcoming tour owing to COVID-19 restrictions at specific venues has elicited varied reactions from his fans.

The country artist has canceled shows scheduled at locations that require attendees to wear masks, show confirmation of COVID-19 immunization, or submit a negative COVID-19 test result.

“Any venue or promoter imposing masks, requesting vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing techniques on my fans will not be permitted,” Tritt declared in a statement posted on his website Monday.

The singer stated he’s “taking a stand” against coronavirus regulations in his song “Help Me Hold On.”

“From the outset, I’ve been a vociferous opponent of mandates,” Tritt remarked.

Following his declaration, Tritt spoke on Tucker Carlson Tonight to defend his stance, explaining that it is typically the venues themselves, not state-imposed legislation, that need masks or evidence of vaccination, and that he was concerned that some of his fans had been denied entry.

“These folks have been denied the opportunity to attend concerts for over a year, and now they are being turned away for some unclear reason,” he said on Tuesday.

“This isn’t about that. It’s about something else.” This is an attempt to split people apart.” His next shows that do not fall under the COVID-19 directive will go on as planned.

So far, shows in Muncie, Indiana, Philadelphia, Mississippi, Peoria, Illinois, and Louisville, Kentucky have been impacted.

Certain places, according to the 58-year-old Grammy winner, are attempting to “shame” unvaccinated people.

He stated, “This is an attempt to embarrass individuals.” “This is effectively discriminating against those who they don’t believe are clean enough to enjoy a concert like that.” Fans’ reactions to the cancellation of Tritt’s gigs have been mixed on social media.

While some people applaud the performer and his attitude, others are upset that their tickets were revoked.

"@Travistritt You have embarrassed yourself and completely disappointed a large number of people that were rooting for you!!!