Fans are divided by Miley Cyrus’ offer to ‘educate’ DaBaby.

In light of his bigotry issue, Miley Cyrus has reached out to DaBaby with an offer to teach him, but the move has divided the pop star’s fans.

On Wednesday, the “Wrecking Ball” singer turned to Instagram to express her support for the rapper, whose words have led to him being dropped from various festival lineups and worldwide condemnation.

Cyrus stated in her post, “As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to spreading love, acceptance, and open-mindedness.”

“It’s easier to cancel someone than it is to discover forgiveness and compassion within ourselves or to put out the effort to alter hearts and minds. If we want to keep making progress, there is no more place for division! Knowledge is a powerful tool! I’m quite aware that I still have a lot to learn.”

Last week, DaBaby, whose actual name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was caught on camera making derogatory remarks about HIV-positive people at the Rolling Loud festival.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the insensitive and triggering words I made,” the rapper said afterward. Again, I apologize for my erroneous remarks about HIV/AIDS, and I recognize the importance of education. All of you are loved. “May God bless you.”

