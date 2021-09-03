Fans are divided about Drake’s new song, “Girls Want Girls.”

Drake returned to the top of the charts this morning with the release of his new album, Certified Lover Boy.

The album, which is jam-packed with high-profile collaborations, arrives just five days after Kanye West’s highly anticipated and long-awaited album Donda was released.

Certified Lover Boy is a 21-track album that has already received a lot of great feedback.

Jay-Z, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Yebba, Giveon, and Ty Dolla $ign are all included, as well as Kid Cudi, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Yebba, Giveon, and Ty Dolla $ign.

“Girls Want Girls,” starring Lil Baby, is one of the tracks that has stood out so far.

The song is a strange homage to lesbians that has followers on social media divided.

Drake raps in the song, “Yeah, claim you’re a lesbian, girl, me too,” a statement that has left some fans perplexed.

Drake sings about his love for women, but does this statement decrease other women’s desire to women? Is Drake being a supportive ally of LGBTQ+ people or creepy?

One tweet condemning the song reads, “Drake genuinely said how can I fetishize lesbians in 2021 and recorded girls like girls and then revealed he’s a lesbian too.”

September 3, 2021

“Girls desire girls, oh yeah, this for the lesbians,” one user remarked.

“So ‘Girls Want Girls’ ain’t pushing the Gay agenda?” one fan tweeted, while another shared a snapshot of the Toronto rapper draped in a Rainbow flag. Next time you grumble about tiny nas x, I’m asking for a favor.”

Drake’s #CertifiedLoverBoy photo while recording Girls Want Girls.

September 3, 2021

“Are we listening to the same ‘girls want females’ song by Drake cuz this song ain’t it,” reads another unfavorable remark regarding the music.

Are we listening to the same Drake song, “Girls Want Girls,” because this isn’t it.

September 3, 2021

"Say you're a lesbian girl to me."