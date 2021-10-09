Fans are concerned about Kodak Black’s disturbing tweets as he deletes social media accounts.

After tweeting a pair of unnerving tweets before deactivating his social media accounts, Kodak Black has aroused concern among his fans.

The 24-year-old musician looked to be in a terrible emotional state, claiming in one tweet that “nobody” loved him and implying that he was contemplating suicide.

“So Lonely Depressed Sad & Frustrated,” he wrote.

***** Nobody Loves Me, Nobody Gives a Damn… I’m everywhere at the same time… Friends in my head… Girls in my heart… I Wish I Could Start Over Because I’ll Never Be Famous.” “Sitting In My Room Crying Feel Like Killing Myself,” Black, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, said on his Twitter account. His Twitter and Instagram accounts appeared to be deactivated shortly after he sent those words, causing alarm among his fans.

“Keep yo head up,” one admirer commented as screenshots of the remarks circulated on Twitter. We love ya brah and we all been through that shi we always witchu fam #PrayForKodak.” “#KodakBlack you are the most important rapper to come out of the 2010s your impact is untouchable we love ya brah and we all been through that shi we always witchu fam #PrayForKodak.” Another person stated: “Kodak Black, as a person, as a human being, I hope you seek the help you need, because I’ve been there!” I wish you all the strength, love, and inner serenity that you deserve. Please pray to God, know that He loves you, and express yourself to Him from your heart. He will see you through this, and you are loved.” “I don’t know and I honestly don’t listen to all your music but I want you to know that what you’re going through; you’re larger than that king whatever choices you made before you don’t have to do again,” another Twitter user commented.

“You’ve overcome a lot of mental physics and are still going through it, but the battles are handed to his best since the weakest wouldn’t be able to stand a chance.” I wish for peace, understanding, and life! Come out of this with your best foot forward!” “You have so much more ahead of you!” A spokesperson from Kodak Black has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

DJ Akademiks’ podcast, Off the Record with DJ Akademiks, broadcast his conversation with Black on Wednesday.