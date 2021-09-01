Fans are both delighted and disgusted by Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram confessions.

People can sometimes use the internet to anonymously confess their darkest sins without revealing their identities.

Today, Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram stories are full of such admissions, and some of the revelations aren’t for the faint of heart.

The Philadelphia-based singer-songwriter is using her Instagram stories to allow her fans to reveal their most intimate secrets, which she anonymously reposts alongside her own emotions.

The nature of some of the information revealed has sparked outrage among followers, with people admitting to brazen infidelity, sleazy money schemes, embarrassing sex secrets, and more.

As a result of the posts, the “Need U Bad” singer became a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as users marveled at the brazenness of the Instagram confessions.

“Tell me a secret you’ll never tell your partner,” the 34-year-old singer urged her Instagram fans, and they didn’t hold back.

“We rent in a house I bought four years ago; he has no idea; he just deposits the rent money every month,” one clever remark reads.

Another says, “The time I broke into his house and he caught me wasn’t the only time I had broken in.”

“I had seggs with both of her parents,” said one of the more surprising confessions.

Nah, someone explain to me what the people on Jazmine Sullivan's Instagram story are up to in the life

twitter.com/PPoTvHEXud

September 1, 2021 — Twinkle Tits (@im2nd2none)

“I believe he’s a little bit ugly like his mother, and I’m glad we don’t have kids together,” one person admitted.

“I absolutely despise his grandmother,” says another.

The admissions have made their way to Twitter, where followers are expressing their happiness and displeasure with the stories shared by some.

Jazmine Sullivan's Instagram story is putting me under the microscope.

twitter.com/AElNw2rUTB

— one arm on the frontal, one arm on the neck (@moreaboutnyyyy) 31st of August, 2021

One tweet reads, “Nah, someone help me comprehend what the individuals on Jazmine Sullivan’s IG story have going on in life,” and includes additional screenshots.

“Jazmine Sullivan’s IG narrative is taking me under,” wrote another.

“Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram story is so messed up, I’m dying. Another person commented, “Her meme and song pick are too perfect.”