Families of the victims of the Astroworld concert have turned down Travis Scott’s offer to pay for their funerals.

Several families have joined the family of Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who died in the event at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, in declining the artist’s offer to cover their loved one’s funeral expenses.

According to The Associated Press, attorneys for four of the victims’ families stated Tuesday that Scott’s attorney, Daniel Petrocelli, had issued a letter expressing sympathy in which the offer was made.

The Houston festival, which drew 50,000 people to NRG Park, ended in disaster after the crowds were driven into one another and the surrounding fences. In the mob surge, ten persons ranging in age from 9 to 27 were murdered, while almost 300 people were treated on the spot for injuries. Thirteen more persons were admitted to the hospital.

The letter, which was apparently delivered to attorneys for Blount’s family on November 24, featured professions of regret and condolences, as well as an offer to cover the child’s funeral expenses.

The offer was turned down by Robert Hilliard, an attorney representing the Blount family in a lawsuit against Scott and others. Hilliard feels Scott is contrite for what happened, but he must recognize “that he shares some of the blame for this catastrophe.”

Attorneys representing other victims’ families apparently received similar letters and proposals.

The offer, according to Michael Lyons, who represents the family of 27-year-old victim Mirza “Danish” Baig, is a public relations ploy to “soften people up” to Scott among the general public. The offer was also turned down by Baig’s family.

“Unfortunately, a cheque from Travis Scott…will not alleviate the agony and suffering that my clients are currently facing,” Lyons stated. “I believe it will aggravate the situation.” Following the events at the Astroworld concert, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and others, as well as a criminal investigation by Houston police. There has been no public announcement on when the probe will be completed.

Scott had wanted to contact Ezra’s father, Treston Blount, personally, but “does not wish to trespass on Mr. Blount’s privacy at his time of grief,” according to the letter.

