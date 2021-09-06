Fall’s Must-Have Candles and Incense Sticks

With fall just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to relish the aromas of the season. Cinnamon, musk, and other seasonal scents will fill your home with these incense sticks and candles. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

4 p.m. Cinnamon Projects Incense

Cinnamon Projects appears to have come up with the ideal name for its 4PM Incense. Allow the pleasantly earthy scent of cinnamon to usher in the fragrance of chilly fall evenings by lighting one of these 4.75-inch tall sticks. Simply remove a stick from its glass container, place it in an incense burner, and light it. While the stick glows a gentle red, the ethereal aroma will drift for the duration of the 25-minute burn time. Fan it out or blow on the stick to put it out.

Verishop has it for $30.

Smells like a snoozing head

Pay attention, night owls: Expect the aroma of sweet, creamy Vietnamese coffee to awaken your senses when you burn the Smells Like Sleepy Head candle. The aroma evolves into sensual, woody tones as the 3.5-inch candle burns, culminating in rich amber scents. This candle is created in small batches with 100% natural coconut and soy waxes and burns for 40 to 45 hours. These 8.5-ounce candles not only smell great, but they’re also made from renewable resources.

Verishop has it for $35.

Maude Burn Massage Candle No. 2

As it heats the jojoba and soybean oils from which it is manufactured, the flickering light from this hand-poured Maude Burn No. 2 Massage Candle will give ambiance to your room. Allow the 4- or 2-ounce candle to continue to burn and infuse the room with aroma, or pour some on the skin to soften it and relax muscles once the oils have melted. The melted oils are warm, not hot, because the oils burn at a lower temperature than regular candles. The 4-ounce candle will burn for up to 30 hours, while the 2-ounce candle will last for up to 15 hours.

Verishop sells it for $15.

It Has a Strong Smell of Teen Spirit

You just know Smells Like is going to release a scent called Teen Spirt. This smell begins with orange blossom and ends with musk reminiscent of the fruity citrus vibes of the 1990s. This is a condensed version of the information.