Fall Handbags: 5 Must-Have Styles

It’s a perfect time to get a new handbag as the new season approaches. Consider including one that adds a dash of whimsy to your ensemble. You’ll have a lot of options whether you want a clutch, a crossbody, or anything else. Consider some of the hot fall bags offered by Verishop, which we’ve highlighted below to make your decision a little easier. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Maggie Crossbody Bag (Hybrid)

You’re not alone if you like red purses. Many ladies believe that red purses are the best choice for any occasion, especially as the seasons change. A red purse will go with any clothing and season, whether you wear black, brown, or any other hue. The Maggie Hybrid Crossbody Bag by Jemma could be the answer for you if you’re a minimalist. For starters, its cherry red color and gold accents help it to transition between seasons with ease. It also doesn’t feel like you’re carrying a shopping bag because it’s only half a pound and is 7.5 inches by 5 inches. In reality, it’s made for people who want a secure location to keep their phone, lipstick, and about a dozen credit cards while looking attractive. To reveal the trademark black-and-white nylon internal lining, turn the gold clasp to open the front flap of the scratch-resistant Italian Saffiano leather bag. This hybrid crossbody and wallet is made for you if you want a quality purse that puts your phone and other essentials within easy reach.

Verishop is selling it for $150.

Colorblock Lunch Box 11

If you’re like most people, you make a fashion statement with your purse. Colorblock’s Lunch Box 11 is now available. Don’t be surprised if it draws attention to you. It’s designed like an old-style lunch box or a Chinese-food carton, and it’s sure to get people talking. It’s even more enjoyable when you go out with friends for tea, breakfast, or supper. It’s small enough to wear to a club, measuring just 5 inches by 7 inches by 4 1/2 inches. You may wear the bag everywhere you go by attaching the 23-inch drop strap. This is a condensed version of the information.