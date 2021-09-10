Fake vaccine card vendors have multiplied into the thousands as a result of Biden’s new mandate, according to a study.

Following President Joe Biden’s new vaccine requirement for over 100 million workers across the country, the number of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccine card merchants has climbed into the thousands.

On Thursday, Biden said that he has directed the US Department of Labor to draft an emergency rule requiring firms with 100 or more employees to demand vaccinations or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Biden also revealed that COVID-19 immunizations would be required for Medicare and Medicaid healthcare providers, federal employees, and federal contractors during a news conference.

Many people reacted negatively to Biden’s announcement, including the Republican National Committee, which stated it intends to sue over the restrictions.

According to fresh analysis from Check Point Software Technologies, Biden’s statement prompted a rise of online retailers selling counterfeit COVID-19 immunization cards.

Check Point said in a blog post in August that its team of researchers was still looking for fraudulent COVID-19 immunization cards in the “black economy.” According to August’s investigation, the cards were selling for roughly $100. According to Ekram Ahmed, a Check Point representative, researchers discovered roughly 800 to 900 merchants selling phony COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to Ahmed, a team of Check Point analysts discovered that while the price of fake cards has remained constant, the number of merchants has surged “exponentially” to over 10,000 as of Friday.

Over the last few months, Check Point’s team of researchers has continued to watch the dark web for counterfeit immunization cards, but the vendors have changed to using the social media chat app Telegram instead, according to Ahmed.

“To even browse the dark net, you kind of need specific software and you have to be tech-savvy,” Ahmed explained. “What happened was a macro shift from the dark web to Telegram, and the market became more consumerized.”

A screenshot of a chat a Check Point researcher had with a phony COVID-19 immunization card seller, showing that it was being sold for $100, was also sent to this website by Ahmed. The majority of merchants accept PayPal or Bitcoin as payment for the cards, which are generally issued to buyers through. This is a condensed version of the information.