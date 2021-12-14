Face masks are required in which states in the United States? The COVID Rules Have Been Revised.

In response to the threat of the Omicron variety, some states in the United States have restored mask laws.

On December 1, the first case of the newest COVID variant in the United States was reported. According to a report released last Friday by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 43 Omicron cases have been identified so far in at least 25 states.

According to Reuters, 34 of the 43 Omicron cases in the United States were among fully vaccinated people, and 14 of them had had a booster shot, albeit five of those instances happened less than two weeks after the additional shot.

“Despite the increasing attention on Omicron, Delta continues to be the primary variety circulating in the United States,” according to the CDC website, which was updated on December 13.

Vaccines are the greatest approach to “decrease the risk of new variants arising,” according to the federal agency, and “masks offer protection against all variants.”

Regardless of your vaccination status, the CDC continues to recommend “wearing a mask in public indoor settings in areas of considerable or high community transmission.”

States in the United States where wearing a face mask is required

According to USA Today and other publications, masks are currently mandatory in at least nine states under certain conditions. The following states are included, in alphabetical order: California Unvaccinated people in specific situations, such as public transportation and health-care facilities, necessitate masks.

For further information, go to the California government’s website.

All unvaccinated people in indoor settings in Connecticut are required to wear masks. On public transportation, in school buildings, in health-care facilities, as well as in nursing homes, jails, and other group residential situations, all people (regardless of vaccination status) are compelled to wear face coverings.

For further information, go to the Connecticut government’s website.

Hawaii

According to the state’s new mask mandate, all people aged five and up are compelled to wear face coverings in public places, with some exceptions.

Businesses must “refuse admittance or service to any individual who fails to wear a face covering,” according to the decree, and businesses that “do not follow this requirement may be subject to enforcement, including fines and obligatory closure.”

For more information, see Hawaii’s amended mask mandate.

Illinois

According to an executive order signed by the president in early September, This is a condensed version of the information.