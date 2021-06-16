‘F*** You,’ Roger Waters says to Mark Zuckerberg for wanting to use a Pink Floyd song.

Musician Roger Waters has told Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg that he is rejecting the social media mogul’s request to use one of his songs in an Instagram ad campaign in no uncertain terms.

Waters, one of the founding members of Pink Floyd, said that Zuckerberg offered him “a huge amount of money” to use his classic 1979 track “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” at a forum supporting jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. He was adamant in his rejection of Zuckerberg’s request, calling the businessman an “idiot” and accusing him of “preventing” Assange’s story from “getting out to the general public.”

In a video posted on Twitter by Mexico’s La Jornada on Saturday, the rocker pulled out a sheet of paper and said, “This is something that I actually put in my folder when I came out here today..”

“You have no idea what it is—no one does—because it came to me this morning via the internet. It’s a request for permission to use my song, ‘Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2),’ in the production of an Instagram promotional film. “So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me… with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is, ‘f*** you!'”

After the audience laughed, Waters continued: “So it’s a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me… with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money, and the answer is, ‘f*** you!’ No way in f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing

“And I only mention that because it’s part of their insidious plan to take over everything.” Those of us who have any power, and I do have some—at least in terms of control over the publishing of my songs. So, Zuckerberg, I’m not going to be a part of this nonsense. “We want to thank you for considering this project,” Waters said, reading a portion of the letter allegedly written by the Facebook co-founder. We believe that the song’s central message is still relevant and necessary today, demonstrating how timeless it is. ”

“It’s true,” Waters said, “but they want to sojourn it.” “They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than they are now, so they can keep censoring.” This is a condensed version of the information. 003