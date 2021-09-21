‘F*** This Job’: A Walmart employee’s resignation video has been viewed over 230,000 times.

On social media, video footage of a Walmart employee appearing to lash out at her managers before departing has gone viral.

Beth McGrath of Lafayette, Louisiana, shared a video to Facebook in which she says, “f*** management and f*** this work,” in an apparent farewell speech that has gone viral.

The video has been seen over 230,000 times as of this writing. McGrath can be seen on the video composing herself before delivering the news.

She shouts into a phone receiver connected to the store’s PA system, “Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics.”

She claims to have worked there for five years before claiming that she and her coworkers were “overworked and underpaid.”

McGrath then goes into detail about the several challenges she encounters on a daily basis in her job.

“Every day, we are treated badly by management and customers,” she claims. “Every time we have a problem with it, we’re informed we can be replaced.”

The disgruntled employee claims to have been subjected to “continuous gaslighting” at work before calling one manager a “pervert” and criticizing others for their treatment of her and her coworkers.

She says, “I hope you don’t speak to your families the way you speak to us.” The speech is the stuff of nightmares for many angry employees, and it ends with her proclaiming, “f*** management and f*** this job.’ I leave.”

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

The video received a lot of positive feedback online, with many people praising her efforts and echoing many of her remarks.

“Congratulations!” Rosita Mogindol penned the piece. Jackie Seaman remarked, “That took guts.” Debra Smith added, “Kudos to you young girl.” “Every word you stated is correct.”

“Good for you girl…like it’s that pretty much everywhere,” Nancy Mort said, expressing the sentiments of many. Everyone is tired of being treated like garbage and not being appreciated.”

McGrath has already returned to Facebook to make a follow-up video, this time offering advise to anyone dealing with work-related issues.

“Don’t be scared to speak your peace, even if it destroys you first,” says the author. This is a condensed version of the information.