‘F*** It,’ Iggy Azalea said of breaking Britney Spears’ father’s non-disclosure agreement.

By breaking a putative non-disclosure agreement on Wednesday to detail a series of alleged occurrences she “personally witnessed,” Iggy Azalea risked incurring the legal wrath of Britney Spears’ estranged father, Jamie Spears.

Judge Brenda J. Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court refused Britney Spears’ legal team’s plea to have her father removed as a conservator of her estate, according to documents filed on Wednesday.

According to the records, “the conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of the estate is denied without prejudice.”

According to the filings, Britney Spears was also deemed to be “basically unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence” in response to the filing by her attorney, Samuel Ingham.

Spears is “afraid of her father,” according to Ingham, who threatened to withhold performances until he was removed as her conservator in November 2020. Her request to have her father removed was denied at the time, but she was given a court-appointed co-conservator.

Following the announcement, rapper Azalea, actual name Amethyst Kelly, turned to Twitter to issue a statement with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

The musician, who wrote the song “Pretty Girls” with Britney Spears in 2015, spoke about the incidents she allegedly witnessed during their time together.

“At the very least, removing a person Britney has labeled as harmful from her life is fundamental human decency,” she stated. This should be against the law.

“I personally witnessed the exact behavior Britney stated in respect to her father last week during the time we worked together in 2015, and I just want to back her up and inform the public that she is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I watched her being restricted in even the most weird and insignificant ways, such as the number of sodas she was permitted to drink. “Is that even necessary?” says the narrator.

Jamie Spears allegedly demanded that Azalea sign a non-disclosure agreement moments before she and Britney Spears were about to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, according to Azalea.

She continued: “Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before out BMAs performance when I was backstage in the. This is a brief summary.