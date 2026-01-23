Eye Experts Warn of Three Symptoms That Could Lead to Blindness

Eye specialists are urging people to seek immediate medical attention if they notice certain changes in their vision, as these could be signs of a serious condition that might lead to permanent blindness. Retinal detachment, a potentially sight-threatening issue, can often be signaled by a few specific warning signs, experts say.

Sudden Changes in Vision Demand Urgent Attention

Among the most concerning symptoms are sudden increases in flashes or floaters, a shadow or curtain-like effect obscuring parts of the vision, or a rapid decline in sharp, central vision. These warning signs, while sometimes attributed to normal aging, should never be ignored. If you notice any of these changes, it is crucial to get checked by an optometrist or eye specialist without delay.

While floaters and flashes are common visual occurrences for many people, particularly as they age, a sudden increase in either symptom could indicate a more serious problem, such as retinal detachment. Floaters may appear as spots, lines, or cobweb-like shapes in the field of vision and are more noticeable against a plain background, like a bright sky. Flashes, often described as brief bursts of light, are caused when the gel inside the eye moves and rubs against the retina, a process that can occasionally result in retinal detachment.

Experts stress that while floaters and flashes can be harmless, a sudden change in their frequency or intensity demands a prompt eye examination to rule out potential threats to vision. Retinal detachment is a medical emergency that requires swift intervention to prevent lasting vision loss.

According to the NHS, floaters are generally a part of the natural aging process and are not preventable. However, experts advise that if the symptoms increase, seeking an optometrist’s advice is critical to ensure they are not indicative of a serious eye condition.