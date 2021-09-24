Explore the New Collection from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show.

Another star-studded Savage x Fenty show has been put on by Rihanna.

The business mogul presented her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3 on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, breaking the pattern of typical lingerie firms.

The singer’s presentations have earned a reputation for embracing various bodies and casting unexpected celebrities who would not often walk the runway for other lingerie designers.

Precious Lee, Bella Poarch, and Erykah Badu all walked the runway at her most recent show.

Despite the fact that the show included many musical numbers, Rihanna did not perform. Fans have been pleading for new music on social media since RiRi’s last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

Instead, the 33-year-old came into the concert in underwear.

The Savage X Fenty website now has all of the styles available for purchase.

Some of our favorite styles from the new collection are seen here.

Asymmetrical Lace Catsuit with a Cold-Hearted Snake

Hunter Green and Henna Red are the two colors available for this serpentine effect cut-out catsuit.

It costs $89.95 and comes in sizes XS-XL and 1X-3XL.

Set of Pleated Laminates

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

This metallic pleated outfit will let you channel your inner Greek goddess.

The tie-side skirt is available in sizes XS to 3XL and costs $44.95, while the unlined bra is $59.95 and comes in band sizes 32 to 46 and cup sizes A to H.

Add the matching Don’t Cross Me Full-Leg Harness for $49.95 to take it to the next level.

Satin Pants by Savage X

Last year, Savage X Fenty expanded its product line to include men’s nightwear and underwear.

These satin pajama pants are both stylish and comfortable.

They come in three colors and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. This is a condensed version of the information.