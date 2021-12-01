Explanation of the Josh Duggar Trial.

Josh Duggar, the former star of 19 Kids and Counting, began his child pornography trial on Tuesday, November 30.

The former reality TV star, 33, is accused of downloading and possessing child pornography on two counts.

Since 2015, when it was disclosed that he reportedly raped a number of teenage girls, including his sisters, Duggar has been the subject of intense media attention.

The current charges against Duggar were filed in April of this year.

The trial is being held at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and jury selection began on Tuesday.

What Has Josh Duggar Been Charged With?

Josh Duggar has been charged with downloading and possessing child pornography, and if convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count.

He has entered a not guilty plea.

Images showing the sexual assault of minors, including toddlers, were downloaded in May 2019 via a computer at a car business owned by Duggar, according to a federal Homeland Security agent.

What Will Take Place During the Trial?

The trial began on November 30th, and Duggar appeared with his wife, Anna Duggar, to the courthouse.

On the first day of the evidentiary hearing on Monday, Duggar’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, testified alongside government witness Bobye Holt.

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife Michelle were good friends of Bobye Holt and her husband Jim Holt.

Jim Bob Duggar, who appeared in 19 Kids and Counting, is currently campaigning for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas in a special election.

Duggar’s lawyers claim that the material supplied by Holt was based on confidential conversations protected by clergy privilege.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “the testimony adduced by the parties at the evidentiary hearing reveals that any statements made to Bobye Holt and/or Jim Holt by Duggar or Jim Bob Duggar were made to them in their capacity as spiritual advisors with the expectation that the communications would be kept confidential.”

“As a result, the clergy privilege shields any such utterances from disclosure, and Duggar respectfully requests that this Court preclude the Government from seeking any further testimony from Bobye concerning these supposed conversations,” the briefs read.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, rejected the premise that Duggar’s revelations should be treated differently. This is a condensed version of the information.