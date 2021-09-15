Explaining the Nicki Minaj-Boris Johnson Feud.

Nicki Minaj’s stance on the coronavirus vaccine has been one of the most talked-about subjects in recent days. It all started when it was discovered that Minaj will not be attending Monday’s Met Gala in New York.

Minaj claimed on Twitter that the event needed her to acquire a double dose of the immunization, which she refused to do for the gala.

“They want you to be vaccinated for the Met,” she wrote. It won’t be for the Met if I get vaccinated.

“Once I’m satisfied that I’ve done enough research,” she says. I’m currently working on it. In the meantime, stay safe, my loves. Wear the mask with the two cords around your head and face. “Not that haphazard one.”

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

Many individuals expressed their displeasure with Minaj’s beliefs, particularly another tweet she made about her cousin, in which she claimed the vaccine caused him to become impotent and have “swollen” testicles.

“My cousin in Trinidad will not get the vaccine because his friend got it and became impotent,” she wrote. His testicles swelled up. His friend was set to marry in a few weeks, but the girl decided to call off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision rather than feeling pressured.”

September 13, 2021 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ)

When UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty mentioned Minaj in a news conference, this tweet shot to the top.

Johnson delivered a broadcast speech. This is a condensed version of the information.