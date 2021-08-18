Explained: The Science and Data Behind COVID-19 Booster Shots

Vaccinated Americans will require COVID-19 booster injections less than a year after obtaining their initial vaccines against the virus, according to federal health officials.

Initially, some officials stated that booster shots would not be required for the time being, but the US Department of Human and Health Services announced on Wednesday that it would begin offering them to everyone on September 20.

The CDC cited mounting scientific data suggesting that vaccine efficacy against illness may wane over time.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, referenced two studies, one done in New York and the other from the Mayo Clinic, during a press conference on Wednesday.

Researchers in New York looked the COVID-19 testing and used state data to link the results to people’s vaccination status. They discovered that immunization effectiveness decreased from 92 percent to 80 percent among more than 10 million New Yorkers of all ages who received one of the two accessible mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

The Mayo Clinic analysis yielded similar outcomes. According to the study, the Pfizer vaccine’s efficiency against infection dropped from 76 percent to 42 percent, while the Moderna vaccine’s effectiveness dropped from 86 percent to 76 percent.

Despite the fact that both studies found the vaccines to be highly successful at preventing patients against serious illness and hospitalization, Walensky highlighted that there was indications of fading immunity in the immunizations.

International reports from Israel have also revealed that people who were vaccinated early had a higher risk of serious disease.

“We’re keeping a close eye on other nations’ experiences in the hopes of seeing what Israel is witnessing, which is an increase in infection rates over time,” Walensky said on Wednesday.

“In light of this body of evidence, we are concerned that the current high level of protection against severe infection, hospitalization, and death may wane in the months ahead, particularly among those who are at higher risk or who were vaccinated earlier during the phases of our vaccination rollout,” she concluded.

Public health officials have recommended booster injections not only because of evidence indicating diminishing levels of efficacy, but also because of studies suggesting booster shots could provide “dramatic” levels of protection.

Throughout the. This is a condensed version of the information.