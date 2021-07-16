Explained: Jason Sudeikis’ Sweatshirt at the Season 2 Premiere of “Ted Lasso”

As he demonstrated at the Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles, Jason Sudeikis is becoming more like his inspirational character Ted Lasso.

He wore apparel on the red carpet in support of a group of young black English soccer players who have been the target of online racial harassment. “Jadon & Marcus & Bakayo,” his black sweater read in white lettering.

The rest of the Emmy-nominated cast joined him at the premiere of Ted Lasso Season 2 on Apple TV+, which will be available next week.

Jason Sudeikis Supports Whom and Why?

“Jadon & Marcus & Bakayo,” the names on Jason’s shirt, refer to three England men’s national soccer team players: 21-year-old Jadon Sancho, 23-year-old Marcus Rashford, and 19-year-old Bakayo Saka.

England just advanced to the final of the European Championships, where they were pitted against Italy. After a 1-1 tie, the game went to penalty kicks to determine the winner. Rashford, Sancho, and Saka all missed their spot kicks, allowing Italy to win.

Following that, all three players faced a barrage of racial abuse on social media. Five people have been arrested so far in connection with the posts by UK police.

Gareth Southgate, the manager of England’s men’s soccer team, has called racist abuse directed at his players “unforgivable,” while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to bar individuals found guilty of transmitting racist abuse to athletes from attending matches.

“It is utterly unacceptable that players have to face this terrible behavior,” the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, stated on Twitter. It has to end right now, and everyone who has been engaged should be held accountable.”

After yesterday night’s match, I was disgusted by the racial insults directed at England players.

It is completely intolerable that athletes must put up with such heinous behavior.

July 12, 2021 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal)

Rashford, who was knighted by the queen last year for his efforts to feed millions of children during the pandemic, had a mural of himself vandalized in Manchester.

However, an outpouring of solidarity from the local community changed matters, and messages of love and support were used to cover up the graffiti.

