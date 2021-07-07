Explained: Every Version of Loki Seen in ‘Loki’ Episode 5

The fifth episode of Loki had viewers on the edge of their seats, anticipating the finale next week.

After being trimmed in Episode 4, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) found himself in an unfamiliar land. He ran across some familiar faces and seemed to learn some vital things about himself along the road, but we’ve already heard that from Loki in the MCU.

The episode “Journey Into Mystery” included a lot of Loki, and fans of the character were excited to see many incarnations of him, including one played by Hiddleston.

The Loki variants we meet in Episode 5 of the Disney+ series Loki were hinted in the post-credits sequence of the previous episode, but let’s take a closer look at each of them. There will be spoilers ahead.

Loki

The Loki that fans know and love, our hero Loki, can now be identified because he’s still wearing his Time Variance Authority (TVA) uniform shirt and tie.

This Loki, played by Hiddleston, was snatched from the timeline in 2012 after escaping the Battle of New York in Avengers: Endgame. He was aware of his fate, which was to die at Thanos’ hands, but he never experienced it.

Sylvie is a French actress (Lady Loki)

This Loki, who first appeared in the Loki series at the end of Episode 2 “The Variant,” prefers to be known as Sylvie. Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, has become close to our Loki, and the two have an unclear romantic tension.

She was kidnapped from Asgard as a child by the TVA and possesses the ability to charm people, which she taught herself. The character we see on television could have two plausible comic book connections. She resembles a cross between Lady Loki and Sylvie Rushton. The new Enchantress, a comics version of Sylvie debuted in 2009 in the Young Avengers, was given her powers by Loki so he could exploit her in his plots.

Loki’s son

Fans will have recognized Kid Loki from the moment he emerged in the post-credits scene of Episode 4 in the post-credits scene. Loki is resurrected as a much younger version of himself in Paris after dying in combat in the comics.

Kid Loki is revealed to be a member of a Loki gang in the Disney+ series. This is a condensed version of the information.