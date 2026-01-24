Experts Warn of Hidden Risks from Vitamin D Overdose This Winter

As millions across the United Kingdom heed NHS advice to take vitamin D supplements during the darker months, health experts are raising alarm over the dangers of overdose linked to popular products. The winter months, when sunlight is scarce, create a widespread dependence on supplements to stave off deficiency, yet many may be inadvertently putting their health at risk by misjudging their intake.

The Perils of Overconsumption

The NHS has long recommended that adults take a daily 10-microgram (400 IU) dose of vitamin D between October and March, a crucial guideline designed to help with bone strength, immune function, and muscle health. Without sufficient sunlight during these months, vitamin D production in the skin slows significantly, leaving many vulnerable to deficiencies that can lead to painful conditions like osteomalacia and rickets.

However, the growing popularity of supplements has led to unintended consequences. Tobias Mapulanga, co-founder of Repose Healthcare, issued a warning on January 23, 2026, about the risks of exceeding recommended doses. Mapulanga highlighted common symptoms that could indicate an overdose: persistent thirst, frequent urination, stomach upset, muscle aches, and brain fog. These signs, often mistaken for seasonal illness, may point to excessive vitamin D intake, sometimes caused by stacking various products, such as multivitamins, gummies, and sprays.

Recent research from consumer group Which? revealed that certain products on UK shelves contain vitamin D doses up to 12.5 times higher than recommended, raising concerns about the safety of high-strength supplements. In the past two years, NHS England recorded 42 cases of hypercalcemia, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by excessive calcium levels in the blood, linked to overuse of vitamin D supplements. Some of these cases required hospital treatment.

Common Symptoms to Watch For

Experts caution that vitamin D overdose rarely stems from a single supplement but often arises from the cumulative effect of taking multiple products. With varying doses listed in micrograms and international units (IU), consumers can easily double up without realizing it. The symptoms of overdose can vary, but four key signs should prompt users to reassess their intake:

1. Persistent Thirst and Frequent Urination: Excessive vitamin D can disrupt the body’s fluid balance, leading to unquenchable thirst and increased bathroom trips. Experts recommend reducing intake to the standard daily dose and checking all vitamin D sources.

2. Nausea, Burping, or Stomach Upset: Digestive issues, such as nausea or stomach cramps, may arise from supplements containing additives or sweeteners. Switching to simpler vitamin D tablets with food may alleviate symptoms.

3. Bone and Muscle Aches: Ironically, overconsumption of vitamin D can lead to muscle aches and cramps, as the body’s mineral balance is thrown off. If this occurs, experts recommend scaling back the dose and focusing on mineral-rich foods.

4. Brain Fog and Headaches: Elevated calcium levels can cause cognitive difficulties and headaches. Users should avoid multivitamins with high doses of vitamin D and opt for the recommended 10-microgram dose.

For many, the confusion stems from “stacking” multiple products—such as gummies, fortified foods, and sprays—that all contain vitamin D. Experts advise choosing one product and checking labels carefully to ensure that total intake does not exceed the safe daily limit. Most people can meet their vitamin D needs from natural sunlight between late March and September, with supplementation not necessary during this time.

Health experts, including Jana Abelovska, former Superintendent Pharmacist at Click Pharmacy, remind consumers that vitamin D is fat-soluble, meaning it can build up in the body over time. This makes it crucial to avoid excessive long-term use, which can lead to hypercalcemia and serious health issues affecting the heart, kidneys, and bones.

The NHS recommends a daily maximum of 100 micrograms of vitamin D, and most people will do well with a 10-microgram daily dose during the winter months. Experts emphasize that taking supplements with food—especially healthy fats—can improve absorption, but vigilance is key to avoiding the dangers of overdose. If symptoms of overdose appear, cutting back to the recommended dose and seeking medical advice is essential.

Ultimately, while vitamin D remains a vital part of winter health, experts warn that more is not always better. Awareness of proper dosage, careful label reading, and paying attention to early warning signs are the best ways to ensure that vitamin D supplementation remains beneficial rather than harmful.