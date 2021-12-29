Experts Say This Is The Best Mask For Omicron COVID-19 Protection.

As the Omicron coronavirus strain spreads swiftly across the United States, many health professionals are advising individuals to use surgical masks rather than fabric masks to protect themselves from infection.

To reduce the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended wearing masks on Dec. 6. The public health authorities, on the other hand, did not indicate the type of mask people should use in their report.

Disposable masks, such as surgical masks and N95 masks, are increasingly recommended by health professionals instead of fabric masks.

On CNN Newsroom on Tuesday, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wan, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, stated, “We need to be wearing at least a three-ply surgical mask.”

“You can wear a cotton mask on top of it,” she explained, “but not just a cloth mask.”

Surgical masks were 95 percent better at filtering out virus particles than cloth masks, according to a study published in August in Innovations for Poverty Action. Cloth masks only filtered 37 percent of infectious particles. Researchers from Yale University, Stanford University, and Bangladesh participated in the study.

Surgical masks were shown to be 42 percent to 88 percent more effective at filtering virus particles in a second study done by researchers at the University of Colorado. Cloth masks, on the other hand, were found to have filtration efficacy ranging from 16 to 23 percent.

The later study also claimed that N95 masks, which are classified as respirators by the Food and Drug Administration, filtered at least 95% of airborne particles.

People who can’t get their hands on N95 masks should wear KN95 masks instead, according to Dr. Ashwin Balagopal, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins Medicine. The sole distinction between the two masks is their certification location. According to KTVB, N95 masks are certified in the United States, while KN95 masks are certified in China.

If KN95 masks are unavailable, surgical masks composed of polypropylene — a non-woven plastic material that may attract, intercept, and remove foreign particles — can be worn instead.