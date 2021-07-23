Experts say Prince Harry must use his memoir to’repair some damage’ to the Royals.

An analyst tells This website that Prince Harry should utilize his explosive autobiography to heal the royal family’s harm.

The Duke of Sussex revealed on Tuesday that he is writing a book with Penguin Random House called “Telling His Story.”

Expectations are already building that there will be a full-fledged assault on the royal family, but reputation experts warn that this may be premature.

Greater background surrounding the charges in Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview, according to Eric Schiffer, head of Reputation Management Consultants, may inspire new sympathy and understanding for the royals.

“I think the market for Harry’s book will be huge, and he knows it, and that is what has Buckingham Palace likely freaking out about what the contents of the book would be that they will find repugnant and painful,” he told this website.

“To me, this is an opportunity for him to build a bridge and a wider context, and those within Buckingham Palace would hopefully like to see that.

“I believe that if he were clever, he would find a way to communicate the truth while also repairing some of the damage.

“That will go a long way toward lowering his status as a pariah in the United Kingdom.”

“I believe there are methods to increase sympathy and empathy for individuals who have been affected by his previous remarks.

“He has the ability to show them care and understanding while also repairing some of the harm, and I hope he sees this as an opportunity.

“He might not, though; he’s in a lot of agony, and it’s obvious.

“And he’s at ease with exposing those genuine emotions, which I believe is what makes the public so interested.”

Meghan made international headlines when she said that an anonymous member of the royal family expressed concern over the skin color of their newborn child.

Harry, on the other hand, was more reserved, telling Oprah, “That talk I will never share.”

When asked to elaborate on the offensive remark, he responded, “What will the babies look like?”

The pair did not provide context for the chat, and by not naming the royal, they sparked an international guessing game, casting suspicion on both Charles and William.

Schiffer, on the other hand, emphasized the couple’s real feeling. This is a condensed version of the information.