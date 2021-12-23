Experts Say COVID-19 Isn’t Going Away.

According to many health experts, COVID-19 appears to be settling in for the long haul.

Dr. Maria Van Kherkhove, the technical lead for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said Wednesday that the virus is “on its way” to becoming endemic, which means it will persist in our population and settle to a constant rate of occurrence, emphasizing the importance of immunity growth.

Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, an epidemiologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, told NBC News, “Everyone has ceased talking about getting rid of Covid.” “It isn’t going away, which means it will become endemic.” Dr. Laura Parajon and Dr. Christine Ross, health officials for the state of New Mexico, said that while COVID-19’s propensity to mutate would be a nuisance to society for a long time, experts are always working on strategies to combat the virus.

“It appears that the virus will not be contained or eradicated,” stated Dr. Ross. “We’ll have to keep learning how to deal with it.”