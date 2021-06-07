Expert warns that unless the globe is vaccinated, variations will return to “bite us” —

New coronavirus variations might “slam” the UK unless more is done to assist poorer countries vaccine their populations, according to an expert.

Although vaccines have proven successful against the Delta variant first detected in India, Professor Sir John Bell cautioned that protection against future variants is “not guaranteed forever.”

As the disease spreads over the world, new strains may emerge, threatening to “attack us,” according to the regius professor of medicine at Oxford University.

If the UK “scampers down the rabbit hole” every time a new version appears, he claims, the country will become “huddled.”