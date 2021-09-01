Expert Says SinoVac COVID-19 Vaccine Has ‘0 To 40’ Antibody Levels vs. Pfizer’s 1,300.

SinoVac, a COVID-19 vaccine made in China, has been found to produce significantly lower levels of antibodies than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, causing residents in Singapore to seek supplementary shots.

Antibody levels were generally between 1,300 and 2,000 international units per milliliter in patients who had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Individuals who had two SinoVac vaccination doses, on the other hand, have substantially lower counts.

“It’s zero to forty for Sinovac. Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist at Rophi Clinic in Singapore, told the South China Morning Post, “We have a few with 200 to 300.”

Because of the reduced antibody levels in SinoVac recipients, an increasing number of people are getting Pfizer as a booster shot, according to Dr. Leong.

He continued, “They took the Sinovac shots, ran the blood test, and noticed low antibody levels, so they chose Pfizer as the third dose.”

In the Chinese city of Guangzhou, researchers discovered that the SinoVac and SinoPharm vaccines had a combined efficacy of 70% in preventing an infection caused by the more contagious Delta strain. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also stated that the vaccines were 100 percent effective in averting serious infections and deaths.

In a Brazilian preliminary study comparing SinoVac to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, recipients of the Chinese-made vaccination exhibited lower levels of viral protection.

In comparison to the unvaccinated, SinoVac patients were 54 percent less likely to get COVID-19 and 74 percent less likely to die from the virus. The effectiveness of the treatment diminished among the elderly, with only a 35% reduction in the chance of mortality in those over the age of 80. AstraZeneca, on the other hand, lowered the chance of infection by 70% and the risk of mortality by 90%.

Previously, the Singaporean government had removed those who had received the SinoVac vaccine from the country’s total vaccination count. The move was prompted by a lack of efficacy data, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

According to Reuters, Ong remarked during a July media briefing, “We don’t really have a medical or scientific basis or have the statistics presently to establish how efficient SinoVac is in terms of infection and severe illnesses on Delta.”

People who received vaccine shots from companies on the World Health Organization's emergency use list, such as SinoVac, Sinopharm, and AstraZeneca, will be considered fully vaccinated, according to Singapore's Ministry of Health.