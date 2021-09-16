Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Time Cover Is a “Stab in the Heart” for the Monarchy.

According to an analyst, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Time100 cover is a “stab in the heart” for the royal couple after the stunning racism claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they will be included in the magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021 as they celebrated Harry’s 37th birthday.

The Sussexes sat for their first joint magazine cover picture session and nominated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organization, for the top 100.

“Meghan and Harry landing a cover spot of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People will be seen as a stab in the heart of the Monarchy’s reputation because of the greater implicit credibility it affords them and their previous claims against the crown,” Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, told This website.

The couple’s presence on the list comes six months after they accused a member of the royal family of racism during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which they refused to name.

Meghan said she felt suicidal while working as a royal and that attempts to call out for help were rebuffed by palace personnel during the CBS prime time tell-all.

According to pollsters YouGov, Meghan and Harry’s popularity in the United Kingdom has plummeted since their decision to stand down from royal duties in January 2020.

Following the Oprah allegations in March, they received their lowest ever approval rating in the United Kingdom, falling below Prince Charles’ divorce from Diana in the same year.

