Expert: Aide’s Honors Scandal Endangers Prince Charles’ Future Kingship.

After reports that his personal adviser helped a Saudi millionaire earn a knighthood, Prince Charles could face a “cold wind blowing” when he becomes king.

Lobbying scandals are complicated and difficult to follow at the best of times, but they’re even more so when they involve a mysterious and secretive institution like the United Kingdom’s honors system.

However, Prince Charles awoke on Sunday morning to calls for a police probe into one of his closest advisers in the British press.

Michael Fawcett is accused of proposing to help a Saudi tycoon obtain a knighthood and British citizenship in exchange for a donation to Prince Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Foundation, where Fawcett was the chief executive until just one day ago.

This website has reached out to Prince Charles’ Clarence House staff and is awaiting a response.

Journalists questioned Michael Fawcett about the issue today at his house, but he remained silent.

Because the prince pulled him back into the fold after a previous resignation and subsequently promoted him, the assistant (maybe more than any other royal courtier) strikes at the heart of Charles’ own reputation.

Fawcett was accused of selling royal gifts in 2003, but was absolved of financial impropriety and quit after an internal study criticized the royal household’s management, according to the BBC.

After that, the former valet was recruited back to administer stately residence Dumfries House before being named chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation, Charles’ philanthropic empire, three years ago, an appointment presented to the British media at a tense news conference in 2018. He has stepped aside from that position for the time being.

Fawcett is famous for being so close to Charles that after a polo accident, he had to squeeze toothpaste onto his toothbrush.

Norman Baker, a former UK government minister for crime prevention, has now reported him to the police.

Experts are now criticizing Charles’ decision to keep Fawcett in such close proximity and provide him with such power and notoriety.

“The royal family already has enough difficulties with Andrew and bleating Harry and Meghan, without Prince Charles getting involved,” Baker told This website.

“However, it’s quite different. Charles is the heir apparent to the throne. Consider what would happen if the Queen died tonight, God forbid. Do you want this man to be king?

