Expert Advice on How to Decorate a Christmas Tree

Christmas is truly the most lovely time of the year, with the days leading up to the big day jam-packed with family, friends, and cheer.

Another highlight of the holiday season is having your home tastefully decorated, with a Christmas tree typically serving as the focal point.

Getting the ideal fir, on the other hand, is probably easier said than done.

Fortunately, there are plenty of specialists on hand to walk us through the dos and don’ts of Christmas tree decoration.

The key to getting the greatest results, according to interior designer Vanessa Arbuthnott, is to “keep everything simple.”

“No tinsel and plastic,” she told The Washington Newsday, “but wooden, fabric, metal, and paper decorations.” Make an effort to utilize the same ones year after year to ensure that they last. Children enjoy seeing things they are acquainted with, so let them assist you, even if it means putting them on one branch!” Lights are essential, and LEDs are considerably superior to classic twinkling incandescent lights in terms of energy efficiency, using up to 80% less.” “I love the 19th century, so my holiday décor is really classic,” says interior designer John Derian of Blitzer & Company to The Washington Newsday. When it comes to decorating the tree, I like to have a good time and break no laws.

“Include items that you enjoy and that make you happy. “My favorite ornaments are pickle and mushroom ornaments.” Bailey Carson, Home Care Expert at interior design site Angi, feels that before you start hanging Christmas lights, you should always make sure you have a clear plan.

“What lights do you want, how many do you want, and where do you want them?” she asked The Washington Newsday. These aren’t the kinds of judgments you want to make when you’re halfway up the corporate ladder.

“If you’re going to hang the lights yourself, consider about where you’ll plug them in and how much power those outlets can handle.”

She recommends laying out the strands of lighting on the ground beneath the place where you wish to hang them while designing your Christmas lights.

“This will allow you to see ahead of time how much of your home each strand will cover, so you can be confident that everything will look the way you want it to once you start installing your lights,” she continued. This is a condensed version of the information.