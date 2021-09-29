Exhibits, museums, and more are reopening this fall.

Is it possible to attend a live performance? Seeing art at a gallery–with other people–is a unique experience. When the pandemic shut down the performing arts and museums, cultural enthusiasts had to make do with virtual entertainment. This fall, though, you can see a Broadway production, a live dance performance, or walk through an immersive art exhibit once more. Culture is back, active, and vibrant, from an art festival on the farthest reaches of the globe to a new Fellini museum in Italy dedicated to the iconic film director’s work to a modern Indigenous dance tour.

New York’s Broadway Is Back

Broadway has returned! With works like David Byrne’s much-loved American Utopia, which started performances last month after its first return engagement was postponed due to the epidemic, live theatre is pouring life back into the Big Apple this fall. Diana: The Musical, which will begin Broadway performances in November, is another popular production.

New York to Vancouver: Contemporary Indigenous Dance

Trace, a contemporary performance inspired by Indigenous (Anishinaabe) sky and star stories that “glimpse into our genesis as well as our future evolution,” is being performed by Red Sky Performance on a North American tour. It will be open until November 27, 2021.

LACMA Los Angeles | Black American Portraits

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art has put together this portraiture exhibit centered on Black themes and artists to complement its presentation of The Obama Portraits (on tour from the Smithsonian). The 150 works on display, which span two centuries, are centered on themes of love, family, and community. The event will take place from November to April 2022.

FUTURES | Smithsonian Institution Washington, D.C. is the capital of the United States.

For the first time in over two decades, the Smithsonian is temporarily reopening its iconic Arts + Industries Building—first America’s national museum—for a wide-scale examination of the future to commemorate its 175th anniversary. Virgin’s Hyperloop train, a model of a floating metropolis, and a solar-powered spacecraft are among the innovative components to be displayed.

London’s Courtauld Gallery of Art

The Courtauld will reopen in November with new galleries and spaces in its 18th-century edifice, following a four-year refurbishment. A new piece by Cecily is on display with the museum’s significant collection of Impressionist and Post-Impressionist paintings by Cezanne, Van Gogh, Manet, Renoir, and others. This is a condensed version of the information.