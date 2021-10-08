‘Exergames’ Can Be A Fun Way For Type 1 Diabetics To Stay Active, According To A New Study.

According to a new study, “active” video games can help type 1 diabetics manage their disease just as well as traditional activities. Researchers believe that it would motivate patients to become more active.

Exercises have been recommended as non-medication treatments for type 1 diabetes, but they can be difficult to stick to and aren’t always pleasurable, according to the authors of a recent study published in the journal Games for Health.

According to the researchers, younger healthy people have recently adopted active video games (AVGs) or “exergames” to prevent sedentary behaviors that might aggravate illnesses like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

The participants in AVGs utilize their body to play the game, and the researchers found that it can assist “acutely” boost metrics like blood pressure and help attain the metabolic equivalents in exercise prescription standards. Previous research on the effects of AVGs, on the other hand, has mostly focused on healthy people.

The researchers compared the effects of AVGs and typical running exercises in type 1 diabetes patients who were randomly allocated to either an AVG session or treadmill jogging.

The trials were held twice a week for three weeks, and those that participated in the AVG were given the Microsoft Xbox Kinect Adventures game.

The individuals’ cardiovascular impacts, such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen consumption efficiency, and endothelial function, were recorded by the researchers, according to a news release from the University of Bath. They took these before, immediately after, 30 minutes after, and 24 hours after the game or moderate-intensity running.

“In the majority of cardiovascular reactions, our results demonstrated similar responses between AVG and the running session,” the researchers stated.

The researchers also looked at the participants’ enjoyment, which was scored from zero (very boring) to ten (very pleasurable) immediately after the sessions. When comparing the AVG sessions to the running sessions, they discovered that the AVG sessions were more enjoyable. According to the researchers, this indicates that AVG is more motivating to patients than regular exercise.

The University of Bath stated, “The game element of collecting points, earning badges, and being awarded for effort also helped drive the participants to repeat the exercise and aim to improve their performance over time.”

Indeed, some volunteers stated that they performed traditional workouts because they were required to, but that they “did not enjoy it as much as the AVG session.”

"As a result, health practitioners who work with T1DM patients can benefit from our findings."