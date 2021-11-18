Exercise Increases ‘Cannabis-Like’ Substances in the Body and Reduces Inflammation, according to a new study.

According to a new study, exercise reduces pain and inflammation while raising the body’s “cannabis-like” chemicals. This could help people with a variety of ailments.

According to a news release from the University of Nottingham, exercise has been shown to reduce chronic inflammation, which can lead to illnesses like arthritis and cancer.

“Specifically, exercise has been shown in both animal model and human studies to increase the relative abundance of butyrate-producing microbes and, as a result, increase the production of butyrate, a short chain fatty acid with systemic anti-inflammatory benefits,” according to the authors of a new study published in the journal Gut Microbiomes.

However, according to the university, “little” is known about how it decreases inflammation.

The researchers enlisted the cooperation of 78 arthritis patients for their investigation. Over the course of six weeks, 38 of the individuals conducted 15 minutes of muscle-strengthening exercise every day, while the remainder did not.

They discovered that those who participated in the exercise intervention had less discomfort and a lower level of inflammatory chemicals in their bodies (cytokines). They also had more anti-inflammatory gut microorganisms and higher amounts of endocannabinoids, which are molecules that are comparable to cannabinoids present in cannabis but are created by the body instead.

“Changes in gut microorganisms and anti-inflammatory chemicals produced by gut microbes termed SCFAs were strongly associated to an increase in endocannabinoids,” the University of Nottingham noted. “In fact, an increase in endocannabinoids was responsible for at least one-third of the gut microbiome’s anti-inflammatory benefits.” The findings show that SCFAs’ anti-inflammatory actions are “partly mediated” by the endocannabinoid system, according to the researchers. Overall, the exercise intervention appears to have ushered in these changes by changing the gut flora, according to the university, which might potentially assist treat ailments like arthritis and heart disease.

“Exercise enhances the body’s own cannabis-like chemicals, according to our findings. Which has the potential to improve a variety of ailments “The study’s first author, Dr. Amrita Vijay, said in a press statement. “As the popularity of CBD oil and other supplements grows, it’s crucial to remember that basic lifestyle changes such as exercise can affect endocannabinoids.”